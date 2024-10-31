Pats Acquire Sask. U18 AAA Top Scorer Jace Egland from Wenatchee

October 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club has acquired the rights to 2007-born forward Jace Egland from the Wenatchee Wild for a 2026 eighth-round pick.

Egland, 17, currently leads the Saskatchewan Male AAA Hockey League in points (19) and points-per-game (2.71) while being tied for first in goals (9) and tied for second in assists (10) in seven games with the Swift Current Legionnaires. Last season, the Eastend, Sask, product recorded 53 points (29G-24A) in 44 games with the Legionnaires where he ranked fourth in the SMAAAHL in goals, and ninth in points at 16-years-old.

During his 15-year-old season with the Legionnaires in 2022-23, the 5-foot-10, 174 lb. right-shot forward recorded 32 points (18G-14A) in 44 games, finishing tied for second on his team in goals. Egland was previously drafted by the Winnipeg ICE in the sixth round (132nd) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

