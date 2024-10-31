Hitmen Acquire Defenceman Drew Peterson from Cougars
October 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Calgary Hitmen News Release
Calgary, AB- The Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club have acquired defenceman Drew Peterson and a sixth-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft from the Prince George Cougars in exchange for defenceman Fraser Leonard.
Drew Peterson, originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was drafted by Prince George in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, and signed in 2023. The defenceman is currently playing with the Bonnyville Pontiacs, available for call up to the Calgary Hitmen.
Drew Peterson - DEFENCE
HOMETOWN: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Jan 25, 2006
HEIGHT: 6'2 WEIGHT: 170 lbs
SHOOTS: Right
Regular Season Team League GP G A PTS PIM
2024-25 Bonnyville AJHL 4 0 1 1 4
2023-24 Prince George Cougars WHL 14 0 1 1 6
2022-23 Phoenix Jr. Coyotes T1EL16 12 1 1 1 14
