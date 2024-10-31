Hitmen Acquire Defenceman Drew Peterson from Cougars

October 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB- The Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club have acquired defenceman Drew Peterson and a sixth-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft from the Prince George Cougars in exchange for defenceman Fraser Leonard.

Drew Peterson, originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was drafted by Prince George in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, and signed in 2023. The defenceman is currently playing with the Bonnyville Pontiacs, available for call up to the Calgary Hitmen.

Drew Peterson - DEFENCE

HOMETOWN: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Jan 25, 2006

HEIGHT: 6'2 WEIGHT: 170 lbs

SHOOTS: Right

Regular Season Team League GP G A PTS PIM

2024-25 Bonnyville AJHL 4 0 1 1 4

2023-24 Prince George Cougars WHL 14 0 1 1 6

2022-23 Phoenix Jr. Coyotes T1EL16 12 1 1 1 14

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.