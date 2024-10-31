Oil Kings Trade Mannix to Wild

October 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have traded 2005-born defenceman Eastyn Mannix to the Wenatchee Wild.

In exchange, the Oil Kings receive an Eighth-Round Pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft.

Mannix, out of Wainwright, Alta., signed with the Oil Kings during the 2023/2024 season and played in 43 games between that season and this season. He scored one goal and added four assists. Previously, Mannix played 27 games with the Brandon Wheat Kings.

The Oil Kings are back in action on Friday visiting the Seattle Thunderbirds.

-

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20!

Tickets for 2024 Teddy Bear Toss on November 24 are going fast!

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.