Oil Kings Trade Mannix to Wild
October 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have traded 2005-born defenceman Eastyn Mannix to the Wenatchee Wild.
In exchange, the Oil Kings receive an Eighth-Round Pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft.
Mannix, out of Wainwright, Alta., signed with the Oil Kings during the 2023/2024 season and played in 43 games between that season and this season. He scored one goal and added four assists. Previously, Mannix played 27 games with the Brandon Wheat Kings.
The Oil Kings are back in action on Friday visiting the Seattle Thunderbirds.
