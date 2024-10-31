Spokane Chiefs Drop Second Straight, Fall to 9-6 on the Season

Spokane, WA - Familiar faces abounded on Wednesday night as Edmonton continued their American tour with a stop in Spokane. Chiefs' coach Brad Lauer was the bench boss for the Oil Kings from 2018-2022, winning the WHL Championship in the 2021-22 season with Shea Van Olm on the roster. Smyth Rebman also faced former teammates on Wednesday as he came to Spokane from Edmonton in a trade earlier this season.

On the ice the first period belonged to the Oil Kings who scored four unanswered goals. Gracyn Sawchyn led the way with three points (1G, 2A) through the first.

The Chiefs were able to claw back some territory in the second period, finding the net twice.

Birthday boy Chase Harrington scored his fourth of the season, crashing the net to put away a far pad rebound on the power play. Asanali Sarkenov and Hayden Paupanekis provided the helpers at 13:05.

Defensemen Owen Schoettler was next on the scoresheet with a rare goal of his own at 18:09. The Edmonton native tallied his second of the season and just third of his WHL career. Paupanekis added his second assist of the night while Harrington notched his second point of the game with the other assist.

The Chiefs looked to carry the momentum into the third period, but the Oil Kings scored a shorthanded goal at 8:07 for their 5th of the night.

Spokane responded just over a minute later with a score from Hayden Paupanekis, his third point of the night. Chase Harrington and Asanali Sarkenov each recorded their second assist of the game on the power play goal.

Any final push from the Chiefs was halted with an empty-net-goal for Miroslav Holinka as Edmonton would pull away 6-3.

Spokane held strong on the penalty kill, going 3/3 down a man. The Chiefs scored twice in seven tries on the power play, but also gave up two shorthanded goals.

Total shots were tied at 28 a piece including 11 in the third for the home team.

Up next the Chiefs play Portland at home on Friday for Native American Heritage Night presented by Coeur d'Alene Casino.

