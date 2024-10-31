CHL Game of the Week Schedule Announced for November on CHL TV

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is excited to announce today its CHL Game of the Week broadcast schedule for November on CHL TV (see schedule below). The CHL Game of the Week is available to fans worldwide throughout the 2024-25 season as a 'freeview' on CHL TV, showcasing the best and brightest players and clubs from across the CHL's Member Leagues: the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

The CHL Game of the Week on CHL TV in November will begin on Tuesday, November 5 with a clash of teams ranked in the CHL Top-10 Rankings as Nashville Predators prospect Tanner Molendyk (3G-6A in 7 GP), Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Evan Gardner (6-2-1-0 record, 2.43 GAA, .921 SV%, 1 SO in 9 GP), and the No.9-ranked Saskatoon Blades travel west to face Minnesota Wild prospect Riley Heidt (8G-12A in 12 GP), Washington Capitals prospect Terik Paracak (8G-11A in 12 GP), and the No. 7-ranked Prince George Cougars. The Cougars also feature projected 2025 NHL Draft first-round pick Joshua Ravensbergen (8-1-2-1 record, 2.96 GAA, .903 SV% in 12 GP) who was one of two goalies named to the CHL's roster for the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge scheduled from November 26-27.

The following week, on Thursday, November 14, the Saint John Sea Dogs along with 2025 NHL Draft prospect Zachary Morin (3G-7A in 8 GP) and Washington Capitals prospect Eriks Mateiko (7G-3A in 12 GP) will head north to take on Calgary Flames prospect Étienne Morin (4G-13A in 12 GP), 2025 NHL Draft prospect Caleb Desnoyers (6G-8A in 10 GP), and the No.1-ranked Moncton Wildcats. Desnoyers, who received an 'A' rating from NHL Central Scouting last week, is one of 13 forwards who were selected to represent the CHL at the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge in London and Oshawa.

As we approach the end of the month, on Tuesday, November 19, fans will be treated to one of the OHL's best rivalries as Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan (6G-4A in 8 GP), San Jose Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson (7G-8A in 10 GP), and the No.5-ranked London Knights go up against the OHL-leading Kitchener Rangers and their talented crop of 2025 NHL Draft prospects highlighted by Luca Romano (5G-8A in 14 GP) and Cameron Reid (3G-12A in 14 GP). Reid is one of seven defencemen who will suit up for Team CHL at the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge.

Lastly, for the week of November 25 - 29, there will be no CHL Game of the Week, as the spotlight shifts to London, Ont., and Oshawa, Ont., for the inaugural 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada on November 26-27. The 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge is a new event that will see the top first-year 2025 NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the CHL's Member Leagues - WHL, OHL, and QMJHL - face off against the U.S. Under-18 National Team in a two-game series. Fans nationwide can watch both games live on TSN and RDS and via live stream on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 26, and Wednesday, November 27. Fans local to London and Oshawa who are interested in buying tickets for either game can do so in person at the box office or online:

Viewers can watch the Game of the Week on CHL TV via the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Moreover, fans can follow chl.ca for comprehensive game previews detailing must-watch players and on social media for live in-game coverage by following #CHLGOTW.

Available to viewers from every corner of the globe, CHL TV is the league's streaming platform and it features more than 2,100 regular season and playoff games from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL. Only on CHL TV can fans watch more than 200 NHL prospects and future NHL stars including many of the top 2025 NHL Draft-eligible prospects compete nightly.

CHL Game of the Week - November 2024 - Broadcast Schedule

Tues. Nov. 5 at 7:00 p.m. PT - Saskatoon Blades vs. Prince George Cougars on CHL TV

Thurs. Nov. 14 at 7:00 p.m. AT - Saint John Sea Dogs vs. Moncton Wildcats on CHL TV

Tues. Nov. 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET - London Knights vs. Kitchener Rangers on CHL TV

Tues. Nov. 26 at 7:00 p.m. ET - Game 1 of the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada in London, Ont. at Canada Life Place on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN App, RDS & RDS.ca

Wed. Nov. 27 at 7:00 p.m. ET - Game 2 of the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada in Oshawa, Ont. at the Tributes Communities Centre on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN App, RDS & RDS.ca

