Cougars Acquire Leonard from Hitmen in Exchange for Peterson and Draft Pick
October 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Prince George Cougars General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb has announced today that the team has acquired defenceman Fraser Leonard (06) from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for defenceman Drew Peterson (06) and a 2025 sixth-round pick in the WHL Prospect's Draft.
Leonard, 18, joins the Cougars after playing 59 games with the Hitmen and Saskatoon Blades. In those 59 games, the Cochrane, AB product owns four goals and five assists. In 2021, the 6'2 right-handed shot blue-liner was selected in the fourth round by Saskatoon at 68th overall. Prior to his time in the WHL, Leonard played for the EDGE School U18 program of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) and was teammates with forward Terik Parascak.
Leonard will wear #8 and is expected to join the Cougars when they take on the Kamloops Blazers tomorrow night at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.
The Cougars would like to welcome Fraser and his family to the organization and the city of Prince George.
The Cougars would also like to thank Drew Peterson for his time and dedication to the organization and wish him good luck in Calgary.
