DuPont, Sanche Earn Player of the Month Honors from WHL

October 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Landon DuPont was named WHL Rookie of the Month for September/October, while Jesse Sanche earned Goalie of the Month honors Thursday afternoon.

DuPont, 15, leads all WHL rookies in scoring with 16 points over 14 games played this season. He has recorded four goals and 12 assists, with five points coming on the powerplay. He also leads all rookies in shots on goal (50). His +15 defensive rating is tied for fourth-best amongst all WHL skaters. DuPont scored his first career WHL goal on Oct. 4 in Prince Albert, with his first multi-goal performance coming just four days later in Brandon. He recorded a season-high three-point night on Oct. 9 against the Regina Pats, featuring a goal and two primary assists with a +4 defensively.

Sanche, 18, boasts league-bests in wins (9), goals-against average (1.71) and save percentage (.932). He has one shutout, a 26-save clean sheet at Portland on Oct. 19. Sanche was also named Goalie of the Week after finishing the week of Oct. 21-27 with a 4-0 record.

The 6-foot-1, 183-pound netminder has allowed two goals or fewer in nine of 12 appearances. Sanche stopped a season-high 31 shots on Sep. 28, besting the Winterhawks 8-2 in the process.

