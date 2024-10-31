Game Preview - Royals vs. Warriors - November 1st, 2024
October 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria B.C. - The Victoria Royals are back at home this weekend as they begin a four-game homestand with a matchup against the defending WHL champion, Moose Jaw Warriors. It begins on Friday, November 1st at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, with puck drop set for 7:05 pm.
The Royals are coming off a four-game road trip where they faced three division rivals: the Kamloops Blazers, Kelowna Rockets and Prince George Cougars. After two shootout wins, the team managed to snag four points during the week. They sit fourth in the Western Conference.
This cross-conference matchup between the Royals and Warriors will be the first and only matchup between these two for the 2024-25 WHL season, as the Royals look to win their first game over the Warriors since Feb. 2, 2020. When the Royals won 7-2.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
VICTORIA
Tanner Scott - After appearing in all 13 games for the Royals thus far, the Sherwood Park, AB, native has proven himself to be a reliable veteran. The 20-year-old winger recorded points in three of four games during the Royals' most recent road trip. This included a two-assist night against the Prince George Cougars, his third multi-point night of the season. Scott currently leads the Royals in goals scored with five and is third in total points with 13.
MOOSE JAW
Brayden Yager - The 19-year-old from Saskatoon, SK, has had quite the year. Off the ice, the Pittsburgh Penguins draft pick was part of an NHL trade which sent his draft rights to the Winnipeg Jets. On the ice, Yager is excelling in his fifth season as a Warrior. He was named the 36th team captain in franchise history and in 11 games has posted 17 points from eighth goals and nine assists. Notably, on Oct. 19, against the Swift Current Broncos, Yager posted a four-point night with two goals and two assists.
CURRENT SEASON RECORDS
VICTORIA - (8W-3L-1OTL-1SOL-TP18) - 4th in Western Conference
MOOSE JAW - (3W-10L-2OTL-0SOL-TP8 - 11th in Eastern Conference
ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Â November 1, v. MJW - 7:05 pm
Â November 3, v. SASK - 3:05 pm
Â November 5, v. KAM - 7:05 pm
Â November 6, v. KAM - 7:05 pm
Â November 9, @ SEA - 6:05 pm
HOCKEY FOR ALL
On Friday, The Royals are celebrating their annual Hockey for All night. Join the Royals for a night that means more than just Hockey, as they celebrate the diversity and strength of Victoria while recognizing that hockey is truly for everyone.
Tickets can be purchased:
Â Online at selectyourtickets.com
Â By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777
Â Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 am on Saturday home game days.
WATCH & LISTEN
Radio broadcast
All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.
Online video stream
All Royals games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on the web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.
