Oil Kings Fans 'Bring the Noise' for Edmonton's Food Bank

October 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Fans of the Edmonton Oil Kings certainly brought the noise on October 14 for the second annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.

At the team's second annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, 2,500 pounds of food was donated to Edmonton's Food Bank, which is even more food donated than the first food drive in 2023. There was also nearly $1,000 in cash donations which is also going to Edmonton's Food Bank who is currently serving 40,000 people per month.

"Time and time again our fans step up to help our community and we couldn't be more proud of the results," said Director of Business Operations Kevin Radomski. "Because of our passionate fans, 2,500 pounds of pasta and other non-perishable food items have been collected and will be a great help to our friends and families in our community that need a helping hand right now. No one should have to go hungry and thanks to Oil Kings fans, there will be more meals to go around. We can't wait to host this game again next season!"

The best fans in the league used their donations, or the Catelli pasta they purchased on the concourse, as noise makers as they helped the Oil Kings to a huge 5-4 win over the Vancouver Giants that evening.

