Canadian Tire Toque & Teddy Toss Announced

October 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced that the 28th annual Canadian Tire Toque and Teddy Toss will take place on Friday, December 6th when they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers at 7:00pm to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Tickets for the Canadian Tire Toque and Teddy Toss will go sale beginning on Friday, November 1st at both Canadian Tire locations in Lethbridge. With a purchase of a minimum $16.00 bear or toque, fans will receive a free ticket to the game on December 6th, while quantities last.

This year will mark the 28th anniversary of the Hurricanes first-ever Teddy Bear Toss in 1995 while marking 17 years since their record-setting 2007 Toss which saw 5,202 fans throw 21,905 bears on the ice. In 2023, the Canadian Tire Toque and Teddy Toss raised 3,784 bears and 926 toques for local charities in Lethbridge and Southern Alberta including the Chinook Regional Hospital, Lethbridge Family Services (Angel Tree for Kids), Blood Tribe Police and Emergency Services, RCMP Victim Services and many more.

This season, the Hurricanes have a goal of raising 6,000 bears and 1,500 toques for our community. Fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals and toques individually wrapped in clear plastic bags for health and sanitary reasons.

The Hurricanes will end a three-game homestand on Friday, November 1st when they welcome the Calgary Hitmen at 7:00pm to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

