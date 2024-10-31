T-Birds Acquire Kyren Gronick
October 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have announced the acquisition of 2004 born Forward Kyren Gronick from the Vancouver Giants in exchange for a 2028 8th round selection in the WHL Prospects Draft.
"We are very excited to add Kyren to our team," said General Manager Bil La Forge. "He is an experienced 20-year-old forward that will help our young players continue to adjust to the league. We like that he plays the style of game and think he will fit in well with our existing group."
Gronick has played 11 games with Vancouver this season, scoring 1 goal and 6 assists for 7 total points.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
