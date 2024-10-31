Tigers Forward McKenna Named WHL Player of the Month for September/October

October 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Calgary, Alta.- Medicine Hat Tigers forward Gavin McKenna has been named WHL Rookie of the Month for September/October, the Western Hockey League announced Thursday.

The 16-year-old recorded seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points and a +8 rating through the first 14 games of the 2024-25 season, leading all WHL skaters in points and assists.

McKenna registered eight multipoint performances throughout September and October and has only been held off the scoresheet twice. The 6-foot, 165-pound left-winger picked up three assists as the Tigers fell to the reigning WHL champion Moose Jaw Warriors on October 5. He added a powerplay goal and a pair of assists as Medicine Hat got back in the win column in a 5-2 decision against the Vancouver Giants on October 12. One of his strongest performances of the season came in a two-goal, one-assist effort in a 4-2 win against the Calgary Hitmen on October 23.

The Whitehorse, Yukon product is coming off a historic season that saw him win WHL and CHL Rookie of the Year and set a franchise record for most points by a 16-year-old with a 97-point (34 goals, 63 assists) campaign.

He's closing in on several WHL milestones with 45 goals and 95 assists for 138 points in 91 games. McKenna has an additional three goals and four assists in nine games over two trips to the WHL Playoffs.

McKenna, who was selected first overall by the Tigers in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, also enters the 2024-25 season with some new hardware in his trophy case. He set a Canadian record for points (20) and goals (10) at the IIHF U18 World Championship en route to a gold medal before winning another gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

He is expected to be a top prospect for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Medicine Hat (8-6-0-0) sits second in the Central Division and third in the Eastern Conference entering November.

The Tigers will hit the road to face the Regina Pats (5-7-1-0) on Friday, November 1 at 7:00 p.m. ST.

