Wenatchee Wild Announce 2024-25 Home Opener, Season Theme
June 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Wenatchee Wild News Release
Wenatchee Wild players line up on the ice before the team's 2023-24 home opener
(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman)
WENATCHEE, Wash. - After vowing to "Restore the Roar" at Town Toyota Center in the 2022-23 season, the Wild hit the ice in 2023-24 with the intention of further restoring it "WHL Style." Now, with their second season in the Western Hockey League approaching, the Wild are calling on their fans in the Wenatchee Valley to help them provide the "Power of the Pack" in 2024-25.
The Wild are excited to announce their home opener for the upcoming season, as well as the team's theme for the new year. The new season officially begins for the organization on Saturday, September 21 as the Seattle Thunderbirds visit Wenatchee to begin a 34-game home schedule. That game has also been designated as the team's second annual "509 Night" to celebrate the local business community in the Wenatchee area. The full game schedule and slate of promotional nights are still being finalized, with both to be announced at a later date.
"I am so excited to be able to announce our home opener against the Seattle Thunderbirds on September 21 to Wild Nation," said Wenatchee Wild director of sales and marketing Gretchen Littler. "It's going to be a great kickoff for this upcoming season 2024-25 season! We have this game available now for groups and individual ticket sales. See you all in the Wolves Den in just 3 months!"
The Wild have also chosen "Power of the Pack" as their theme for the 2024-25 season, after a successful debut season in the WHL a year ago. Wenatchee's "pack" expanded greatly last season, starting on the ice by welcoming an all-new pack of players with the move to the new circuit. Last year's club enjoyed a strong season in the standings, with 34 regular-season victories and a fourth-place finish in the Western Conference, earning home-ice advantage in the opening round of the WHL playoffs.
At the gate, the club enjoyed a new level of excellence, packing 100,000 fans into the "Wolves' Den" in the regular season for the first time in the organization's 16-year history. The club also drew its best per-game crowds in 13 years, bringing 3,030 fans into the arena on an average night. Twice, the team filled the building with sellout crowds of more than 4,200.
Season tickets and three-game packs are currently on sale for the 2024-25 season, as well as single-game group and individual tickets for the home opener only. Several other popular ticket packages, like the U.S. Division packs tailored to include each regular-season home game against a single U.S. Division team, will go on sale upon the announcement of the full regular-season schedule. To purchase season tickets or tickets to the September 21 home opener, call 509-888-7825 or stop into the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
