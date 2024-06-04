Blades Sign 2009-Born Defenceman Spencer Kuntz

Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are excited to announce the signing of 2009-born defenceman Spencer Kuntz to a Western Hockey League (WHL) Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The Winnipeg, MB product was drafted by the Blades in the sixth-round (133rd overall) of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Spencer plays a very well-rounded game," said Blades director of scouting Dan Tencer, "He is a dedicated and tenacious defender, who is effective off both the rush and the cycle game because of his mobility and intelligence. Transitioning up ice, he manages the puck well through high percentage plays and makes consistently clean transition passes. Having a late birthday, we think he's just scratching the surface of what he'll turn into at our level."

The 14-year-old blueliner had three goals and 22 assists in 27 games with RINK Hockey Academy Winnipeg U15 Prep. Kuntz suited up in four playoff games and got six penalty minutes.

"In addition to his on-ice assets, Spencer is extremely driven off the ice to become better each day," said Tencer, "The staff at RHA Winnipeg couldn't speak loudly enough about his character and drive away from the ice. He's going to be an excellent fit within our culture and be a young man we rely on in the future to uphold our standards with his leadership abilities."

The Blades would like to welcome the Kuntz family to the organization and community. We look forward to helping Spencer achieve his goals under the guidance of Brennan Sonne's coaching staff.

