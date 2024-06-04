Blades Sign 2009-Born Defenceman Spencer Kuntz
June 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Saskatoon Blades News Release
Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are excited to announce the signing of 2009-born defenceman Spencer Kuntz to a Western Hockey League (WHL) Scholarship and Development Agreement.
The Winnipeg, MB product was drafted by the Blades in the sixth-round (133rd overall) of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.
"Spencer plays a very well-rounded game," said Blades director of scouting Dan Tencer, "He is a dedicated and tenacious defender, who is effective off both the rush and the cycle game because of his mobility and intelligence. Transitioning up ice, he manages the puck well through high percentage plays and makes consistently clean transition passes. Having a late birthday, we think he's just scratching the surface of what he'll turn into at our level."
The 14-year-old blueliner had three goals and 22 assists in 27 games with RINK Hockey Academy Winnipeg U15 Prep. Kuntz suited up in four playoff games and got six penalty minutes.
"In addition to his on-ice assets, Spencer is extremely driven off the ice to become better each day," said Tencer, "The staff at RHA Winnipeg couldn't speak loudly enough about his character and drive away from the ice. He's going to be an excellent fit within our culture and be a young man we rely on in the future to uphold our standards with his leadership abilities."
The Blades would like to welcome the Kuntz family to the organization and community. We look forward to helping Spencer achieve his goals under the guidance of Brennan Sonne's coaching staff.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2024
- Americans Sign Lukasz McIsaac to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Tri-City Americans
- Pats Ink Mathis Paull - Regina Pats
- Winterhawks 2024-25 Home Opener Set for October 4 - Portland Winterhawks
- Miettinen, Smith Invited to 2024 NHL Scouting Combine - Everett Silvertips
- Rivalry Renewed: Wheat Kings to Open 2024-25 at Home against Warriors - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Tigers Face Oil Kings in 2024-25 Home Opener - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Rebels Welcome Lethbridge for 2024-25 Home Opener - Red Deer Rebels
- Warriors to Host Prince Albert for 2024-25 Home Opener - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Cougars to Battle Chiefs in 2024-2025 Home Opener - Prince George Cougars
- Silvertips to Open 2024-25 Season at Home against Vancouver - Everett Silvertips
- Hurricanes Announce 2024 Dairy Queen Home Opener - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Giants to Open 2024-25 Season on September 20 vs. Seattle - Vancouver Giants
- Oil Kings Announce 2024 Home Opener - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Americans Host Kelowna Rockets October 5 for 2024-25 Home Opener - Tri-City Americans
- Spokane Chiefs Announce 24-25 Home Opener - Spokane Chiefs
- Rockets Announce Home Opener - Kelowna Rockets
- Wenatchee Wild Announce 2024-25 Home Opener, Season Theme - Wenatchee Wild
- Victoria Royals Set to Host Tri-City Americans in 2024-25 Home Opener Weekend - Victoria Royals
- Western Hockey League Announces Home Opener Dates for 2024-25 WHL Regular Season - WHL
- Blades Sign 2009-Born Defenceman Spencer Kuntz - Saskatoon Blades
- Skinner and Oilers off to Stanley Cup Final - Swift Current Broncos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.