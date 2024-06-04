Spokane Chiefs Announce 24-25 Home Opener
June 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs will open the 2024-25 season on the road with back-to-back games at Prince George on September 20-21 before kicking off the home portion of the season on Saturday, September 28th for Blue Moon Opening Night vs local rival Tri-City Americans. Puck drop is set for 6:05 PM.
The Chiefs finished 17 points ahead of the Americans a season ago enroute to securing the 8th and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, going 6-4 against their local rival. Spokane talisman Berkly Catton tallied seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points in the ten games. Shea Van Olm recorded three goals and seven assists in six games versus the Americans after joining the Chiefs following a January trade.
All Spokane Chiefs ticket packages are available now, with packages ranging from 6 games to 34 games, starting at just $99.
Visit SpokaneChiefs.com, call 509.535.PUCK, or visit the Spokane Chiefs Ticket Office Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm to secure your tickets today.
Spokane Chiefs Preseason, Regular Season, and Promotional Schedules will be announced at a later date.
