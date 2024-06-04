Tigers Face Oil Kings in 2024-25 Home Opener

June 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Western Hockey League announced its home opener schedule for the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season Tuesday morning and the Medicine Hat Tigers will welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings, Saturday, September 21st, 2024.

It's the first time since the 2008-09 season that the Tigers will host Edmonton in the home opener.

Season Ticket renewals continue and those looking at securing their seats for the upcoming season are to contact the Tigers Office. Season ticket availability to the public will be released at a later date.

For the complete rundown of the rest of the WHL Home Opener Schedules see the league release below.

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today home opening dates for the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season.

The 2024 WHL Preseason schedule and complete 748-game WHL Regular Season schedule for 2024-25 will be announced the week of June 24.

The defending WHL champion Moose Jaw Warriors will start the 2024-25 season on the road, heading to Brandon for the Wheat Kings home opener Friday, September 20. The following night, the Warriors return to the Moose Jaw Events Centre for the Club's home opener Saturday, September 21, against the Prince Albert Raiders.

Landon DuPont - the WHL's first exceptional status defenceman - is expected to make his Regular Season debut Saturday, September 21, when the Everett Silvertips host the Vancouver Giants at Angel of the Winds Arena.

The defending Western Conference champion Portland Winterhawks open the season on the road, taking on the 2023 Memorial Cup host Kamloops Blazers in the first scheduled home action at the Sandman Centre. The Winterhawks hit the ice at Veterans Memorial Coliseum for the first time on Friday, October 4, when the Victoria Royals visit the Rose City.

The defending B.C. Division champion Prince George Cougars kickstart the 2024-25 WHL campaign Friday, September 20, when the Spokane Chiefs visit the CN Centre.

The Central Division champion Swift Current Broncos, who return to the East Division for the 2024-25 season, will welcome the East Division champion Saskatoon Blades to the InnovationPlex on Friday, September 20. The two Saskatchewan rivals will engage in a home-and-home battle to open 2024-25, with the Blades home opener slated for Saturday, September 21 back in the Bridge City.

2024-25 WHL Regular Season Home Opening Dates

Friday, September 20

Moose Jaw Warriors at Brandon Wheat Kings

Portland Winterhawks at Kamloops Blazers

Edmonton Oil Kings at Lethbridge Hurricanes

Regina Pats at Prince Albert Raiders

Spokane Chiefs at Prince George Cougars

Saskatoon Blades at Swift Current Broncos

Seattle Thunderbirds at Vancouver Giants

Tri-City Americans at Victoria Royals

Saturday, September 21

Vancouver Giants at Everett Silvertips

Portland Winterhawks at Kelowna Rockets

Edmonton Oil Kings at Medicine Hat Tigers

Prince Albert Raiders at Moose Jaw Warriors

Lethbridge Hurricanes at Red Deer Rebels

Brandon Wheat Kings at Regina Pats

Swift Current Broncos at Saskatoon Blades

Seattle Thunderbirds at Wenatchee Wild

Saturday, September 28

Calgary Hitmen at Edmonton Oil Kings

Wenatchee Wild at Seattle Thunderbirds

Tri-City Americans at Spokane Chiefs

Sunday, September 29

Lethbridge Hurricanes at Calgary Hitmen

Friday, October 4

Victoria Royals at Portland Winterhawks

Saturday, October 5

Kelowna Rockets at Tri-City Americans

