Tigers Face Oil Kings in 2024-25 Home Opener
June 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Western Hockey League announced its home opener schedule for the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season Tuesday morning and the Medicine Hat Tigers will welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings, Saturday, September 21st, 2024.
It's the first time since the 2008-09 season that the Tigers will host Edmonton in the home opener.
Season Ticket renewals continue and those looking at securing their seats for the upcoming season are to contact the Tigers Office. Season ticket availability to the public will be released at a later date.
For the complete rundown of the rest of the WHL Home Opener Schedules see the league release below.
Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today home opening dates for the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season.
The 2024 WHL Preseason schedule and complete 748-game WHL Regular Season schedule for 2024-25 will be announced the week of June 24.
The defending WHL champion Moose Jaw Warriors will start the 2024-25 season on the road, heading to Brandon for the Wheat Kings home opener Friday, September 20. The following night, the Warriors return to the Moose Jaw Events Centre for the Club's home opener Saturday, September 21, against the Prince Albert Raiders.
Landon DuPont - the WHL's first exceptional status defenceman - is expected to make his Regular Season debut Saturday, September 21, when the Everett Silvertips host the Vancouver Giants at Angel of the Winds Arena.
The defending Western Conference champion Portland Winterhawks open the season on the road, taking on the 2023 Memorial Cup host Kamloops Blazers in the first scheduled home action at the Sandman Centre. The Winterhawks hit the ice at Veterans Memorial Coliseum for the first time on Friday, October 4, when the Victoria Royals visit the Rose City.
The defending B.C. Division champion Prince George Cougars kickstart the 2024-25 WHL campaign Friday, September 20, when the Spokane Chiefs visit the CN Centre.
The Central Division champion Swift Current Broncos, who return to the East Division for the 2024-25 season, will welcome the East Division champion Saskatoon Blades to the InnovationPlex on Friday, September 20. The two Saskatchewan rivals will engage in a home-and-home battle to open 2024-25, with the Blades home opener slated for Saturday, September 21 back in the Bridge City.
2024-25 WHL Regular Season Home Opening Dates
Friday, September 20
Moose Jaw Warriors at Brandon Wheat Kings
Portland Winterhawks at Kamloops Blazers
Edmonton Oil Kings at Lethbridge Hurricanes
Regina Pats at Prince Albert Raiders
Spokane Chiefs at Prince George Cougars
Saskatoon Blades at Swift Current Broncos
Seattle Thunderbirds at Vancouver Giants
Tri-City Americans at Victoria Royals
Saturday, September 21
Vancouver Giants at Everett Silvertips
Portland Winterhawks at Kelowna Rockets
Edmonton Oil Kings at Medicine Hat Tigers
Prince Albert Raiders at Moose Jaw Warriors
Lethbridge Hurricanes at Red Deer Rebels
Brandon Wheat Kings at Regina Pats
Swift Current Broncos at Saskatoon Blades
Seattle Thunderbirds at Wenatchee Wild
Saturday, September 28
Calgary Hitmen at Edmonton Oil Kings
Wenatchee Wild at Seattle Thunderbirds
Tri-City Americans at Spokane Chiefs
Sunday, September 29
Lethbridge Hurricanes at Calgary Hitmen
Friday, October 4
Victoria Royals at Portland Winterhawks
Saturday, October 5
Kelowna Rockets at Tri-City Americans
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2024
- Americans Sign Lukasz McIsaac to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Tri-City Americans
- Pats Ink Mathis Paull - Regina Pats
- Winterhawks 2024-25 Home Opener Set for October 4 - Portland Winterhawks
- Miettinen, Smith Invited to 2024 NHL Scouting Combine - Everett Silvertips
- Rivalry Renewed: Wheat Kings to Open 2024-25 at Home against Warriors - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Tigers Face Oil Kings in 2024-25 Home Opener - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Rebels Welcome Lethbridge for 2024-25 Home Opener - Red Deer Rebels
- Warriors to Host Prince Albert for 2024-25 Home Opener - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Cougars to Battle Chiefs in 2024-2025 Home Opener - Prince George Cougars
- Silvertips to Open 2024-25 Season at Home against Vancouver - Everett Silvertips
- Hurricanes Announce 2024 Dairy Queen Home Opener - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Giants to Open 2024-25 Season on September 20 vs. Seattle - Vancouver Giants
- Oil Kings Announce 2024 Home Opener - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Americans Host Kelowna Rockets October 5 for 2024-25 Home Opener - Tri-City Americans
- Spokane Chiefs Announce 24-25 Home Opener - Spokane Chiefs
- Rockets Announce Home Opener - Kelowna Rockets
- Wenatchee Wild Announce 2024-25 Home Opener, Season Theme - Wenatchee Wild
- Victoria Royals Set to Host Tri-City Americans in 2024-25 Home Opener Weekend - Victoria Royals
- Western Hockey League Announces Home Opener Dates for 2024-25 WHL Regular Season - WHL
- Blades Sign 2009-Born Defenceman Spencer Kuntz - Saskatoon Blades
- Skinner and Oilers off to Stanley Cup Final - Swift Current Broncos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Medicine Hat Tigers Stories
- Tigers Face Oil Kings in 2024-25 Home Opener
- Lindstrom, Basha Named to NHL Combine
- Alumni Spotlight: Cole Clayton
- Tigers Sign 1st Round Pick to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
- McKenna Named to CHL 2023-24 All-Star and All-Rookie Teams Presented by CCM