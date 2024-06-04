Victoria Royals Set to Host Tri-City Americans in 2024-25 Home Opener Weekend
June 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have announced their Home Opener weekend ahead of the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season. Victoria will host the Tri-City Americans at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre on Friday, September 20th at 7:05pm and Saturday, September 21st at 6:05pm
Victoria and Tri-City met four times during the 2023-24 season, with Victoria earning wins in all four games.
The Royals will announce their full 68-game WHL regular-season schedule during the week of June 24th.
Ticket Information
Secure your 2024-25 season tickets at the best price today by emailing vrtickets@victoriaroyals.com, or calling 250-220-7889.
