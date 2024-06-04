Victoria Royals Set to Host Tri-City Americans in 2024-25 Home Opener Weekend

June 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have announced their Home Opener weekend ahead of the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season. Victoria will host the Tri-City Americans at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre on Friday, September 20th at 7:05pm and Saturday, September 21st at 6:05pm

Victoria and Tri-City met four times during the 2023-24 season, with Victoria earning wins in all four games.

The Royals will announce their full 68-game WHL regular-season schedule during the week of June 24th.

Ticket Information

Secure your 2024-25 season tickets at the best price today by emailing vrtickets@victoriaroyals.com, or calling 250-220-7889.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.