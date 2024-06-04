Winterhawks 2024-25 Home Opener Set for October 4

Get ready, Hawks fans!

The Portland Winterhawks return to the VMC to face the Victoria Royals on Friday, October 4. Puck drop for the Club's home opener presented by Chick-fil-A Portland is scheduled for 7:00 P.M. PT. Call the Winterhawks office at 503-236-4295 to lock in your season tickets and guarantee your seat to the Hawks opening night! Single-game tickets will go on sale this fall.

Additionally, the league today announced the reigning Western Conference Champion Winterhawks are participating in two other WHL home openers. Portland will open its season on the road in Kamloops on Friday, September 20 and travel to Kelowna the following night on Saturday, September 21.

The remainder of the 2024-25 regular-season schedule, as well as 2024 preseason contests, is set to be released in the coming weeks.

Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on-sale NOW for the 2024-25 season. Pick the membership that works best for you, save big, and enjoy Winterhawks hockey year-round. Our Season Ticket Memberships allow you to enjoy the same, great seat to the biggest Winterhawks games of the season.

