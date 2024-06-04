Warriors to Host Prince Albert for 2024-25 Home Opener

June 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors will return to the Hangar for the first time in the 2024-25 season on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The Warriors will host the Prince Albert Raiders for the banner raising night as the team will celebrate its 2024 WHL Championship at the Home Opener.

Moose Jaw opens the 2024-25 regular season the night before against the Wheat Kings in Brandon on Friday, Sept. 20.

The full schedule will be released at a later date.

To get in on the fun during the 2024-25 season, season ticket packages are available now. The Early Bird Deadline ends this Friday.

