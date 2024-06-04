Hurricanes Announce 2024 Dairy Queen Home Opener

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, have announced the 2024-2025 Dairy Queen Home Opener.

The Hurricanes will open the 2024-2025 regular season on Friday, September 20 th at 7:00pm against the Edmonton Oil Kings at the ENMAX Centre. It will mark the second time that the 'Canes will play their home opener against the Oil Kings with the only previous time coming during the 2021 shortened season when Lethbridge dropped a 7-2 decision to Edmonton at the ENMAX Centre.

The Dairy Queen Home Opener will be the first of the Hurricanes 68-game schedule for the 2024-2025 regular season and will be the first of eight regular season meetings against the Oil Kings. Lethbridge posted a 3-3-0-0 record against Edmonton during the 2023-2024 season.

The full home and regular season schedule will be announced at a later date.

