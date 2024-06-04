Rivalry Renewed: Wheat Kings to Open 2024-25 at Home against Warriors

June 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







The 2023-24 season ended for the Brandon Wheat Kings when they fell on home ice against the Moose Jaw Warriors. A new season with heightened expectations will begin with a chance for some payback against the same opponent.

The Wheat Kings and the WHL announced today that Brandon will open the 2024-25 season on Friday, September 20 against the Moose Jaw Warriors. The very next night, the Wheat Kings will take part in another home opener when they travel to Regina to face the Pats.

While the full schedule has yet to be released, its safe to say the Wheat Kings and Warriors will see a lot of each other as East Division rivals. They certainly did last season, meeting twice in the preseason, eight times in the regular season, and four times in the playoffs. Prior to the playoff series loss, the Wheat Kings and Warriors had split their regular season series right down the middle.

Beating a team in the regular season after a playoff loss may be small consolation, but the Wheat Kings will have plenty of players looking to get whatever measure of revenge they can. Of the 22 players on the Wheat Kings from last season, 18 are eligible to play in that opening night contest.

The Wheat Kings most recently opened their home schedule against the Warriors in 2018-19. On opening night, September 21 of 2018, they beat the Warriors 2-1.

The game on September 20 will be one of eight home openers around the league on the first evening of WHL play in the new season. The remainder of the schedule will be announced at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.