Rivalry Renewed: Wheat Kings to Open 2024-25 at Home against Warriors
June 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Brandon Wheat Kings News Release
The 2023-24 season ended for the Brandon Wheat Kings when they fell on home ice against the Moose Jaw Warriors. A new season with heightened expectations will begin with a chance for some payback against the same opponent.
The Wheat Kings and the WHL announced today that Brandon will open the 2024-25 season on Friday, September 20 against the Moose Jaw Warriors. The very next night, the Wheat Kings will take part in another home opener when they travel to Regina to face the Pats.
While the full schedule has yet to be released, its safe to say the Wheat Kings and Warriors will see a lot of each other as East Division rivals. They certainly did last season, meeting twice in the preseason, eight times in the regular season, and four times in the playoffs. Prior to the playoff series loss, the Wheat Kings and Warriors had split their regular season series right down the middle.
Beating a team in the regular season after a playoff loss may be small consolation, but the Wheat Kings will have plenty of players looking to get whatever measure of revenge they can. Of the 22 players on the Wheat Kings from last season, 18 are eligible to play in that opening night contest.
The Wheat Kings most recently opened their home schedule against the Warriors in 2018-19. On opening night, September 21 of 2018, they beat the Warriors 2-1.
The game on September 20 will be one of eight home openers around the league on the first evening of WHL play in the new season. The remainder of the schedule will be announced at a later date.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2024
- Americans Sign Lukasz McIsaac to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Tri-City Americans
- Pats Ink Mathis Paull - Regina Pats
- Winterhawks 2024-25 Home Opener Set for October 4 - Portland Winterhawks
- Miettinen, Smith Invited to 2024 NHL Scouting Combine - Everett Silvertips
- Rivalry Renewed: Wheat Kings to Open 2024-25 at Home against Warriors - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Tigers Face Oil Kings in 2024-25 Home Opener - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Rebels Welcome Lethbridge for 2024-25 Home Opener - Red Deer Rebels
- Warriors to Host Prince Albert for 2024-25 Home Opener - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Cougars to Battle Chiefs in 2024-2025 Home Opener - Prince George Cougars
- Silvertips to Open 2024-25 Season at Home against Vancouver - Everett Silvertips
- Hurricanes Announce 2024 Dairy Queen Home Opener - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Giants to Open 2024-25 Season on September 20 vs. Seattle - Vancouver Giants
- Oil Kings Announce 2024 Home Opener - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Americans Host Kelowna Rockets October 5 for 2024-25 Home Opener - Tri-City Americans
- Spokane Chiefs Announce 24-25 Home Opener - Spokane Chiefs
- Rockets Announce Home Opener - Kelowna Rockets
- Wenatchee Wild Announce 2024-25 Home Opener, Season Theme - Wenatchee Wild
- Victoria Royals Set to Host Tri-City Americans in 2024-25 Home Opener Weekend - Victoria Royals
- Western Hockey League Announces Home Opener Dates for 2024-25 WHL Regular Season - WHL
- Blades Sign 2009-Born Defenceman Spencer Kuntz - Saskatoon Blades
- Skinner and Oilers off to Stanley Cup Final - Swift Current Broncos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brandon Wheat Kings Stories
- Rivalry Renewed: Wheat Kings to Open 2024-25 at Home against Warriors
- Wheat Kings Announce Friends and Family Season Ticket Package
- Elick Joins 100 Top Prospects at NHL Combine
- Wheat Kings Sign 1st Round Pick Chase Surkan
- All in the Family: Easten Turko Joins Brother Brady as Wheat Kings Prospect