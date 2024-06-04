Pats Ink Mathis Paull

June 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club have signed 2009-born forward Mathis Paull to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"We are very pleased that Mathis and his family have committed to the Pats and the WHL. Mathis brings good size and skill to our team," Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar said. "He is a driver, who competes hard, and has offensive upside in his game. We look forward to his future with our hockey club."

Paull, 15, was selected by the Pats with the 48 th pick of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, racking up 34 points (16G-18A) in 27 games in 2023-24 with the Rink H.A. Kelowna U15 Prep team, where he was second on his squad in points. The Vernon, B.C., product is a 6-1, 186 lb. left winger that played for the Okanagan Hockey Academy in 2022-23, recording 34 points (18G-16A) in 34 games.

