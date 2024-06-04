Pats Ink Mathis Paull
June 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club have signed 2009-born forward Mathis Paull to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
"We are very pleased that Mathis and his family have committed to the Pats and the WHL. Mathis brings good size and skill to our team," Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar said. "He is a driver, who competes hard, and has offensive upside in his game. We look forward to his future with our hockey club."
Paull, 15, was selected by the Pats with the 48 th pick of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, racking up 34 points (16G-18A) in 27 games in 2023-24 with the Rink H.A. Kelowna U15 Prep team, where he was second on his squad in points. The Vernon, B.C., product is a 6-1, 186 lb. left winger that played for the Okanagan Hockey Academy in 2022-23, recording 34 points (18G-16A) in 34 games.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2024
- Americans Sign Lukasz McIsaac to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Tri-City Americans
- Pats Ink Mathis Paull - Regina Pats
- Winterhawks 2024-25 Home Opener Set for October 4 - Portland Winterhawks
- Miettinen, Smith Invited to 2024 NHL Scouting Combine - Everett Silvertips
- Rivalry Renewed: Wheat Kings to Open 2024-25 at Home against Warriors - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Tigers Face Oil Kings in 2024-25 Home Opener - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Rebels Welcome Lethbridge for 2024-25 Home Opener - Red Deer Rebels
- Warriors to Host Prince Albert for 2024-25 Home Opener - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Cougars to Battle Chiefs in 2024-2025 Home Opener - Prince George Cougars
- Silvertips to Open 2024-25 Season at Home against Vancouver - Everett Silvertips
- Hurricanes Announce 2024 Dairy Queen Home Opener - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Giants to Open 2024-25 Season on September 20 vs. Seattle - Vancouver Giants
- Oil Kings Announce 2024 Home Opener - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Americans Host Kelowna Rockets October 5 for 2024-25 Home Opener - Tri-City Americans
- Spokane Chiefs Announce 24-25 Home Opener - Spokane Chiefs
- Rockets Announce Home Opener - Kelowna Rockets
- Wenatchee Wild Announce 2024-25 Home Opener, Season Theme - Wenatchee Wild
- Victoria Royals Set to Host Tri-City Americans in 2024-25 Home Opener Weekend - Victoria Royals
- Western Hockey League Announces Home Opener Dates for 2024-25 WHL Regular Season - WHL
- Blades Sign 2009-Born Defenceman Spencer Kuntz - Saskatoon Blades
- Skinner and Oilers off to Stanley Cup Final - Swift Current Broncos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.