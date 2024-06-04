Oil Kings Announce 2024 Home Opener
June 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
(Edmonton, AB) - The Edmonton Oil Kings are bringing unbeatable family fun back to Rogers Place as they play host to the Calgary Hitmen on Saturday, September 28th at 2pm, the club announced today.
This will mark the first time in over a decade that the Oil Kings will face off against central division rivals Calgary Hitmen in their Home Opener.
"We are excited to be kicking off another great season of thrilling Oil Kings hockey at Rogers Place. Fans have come to know the unparalleled family fun of Oil Kings games and this special matinee Home Opener is the perfect time for fans of all ages to join in on the excitement" said Director of Business Operations Kevin Radomski.
The Edmonton Oil Kings full schedule and single game ticket information will be released at a later date.
The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great season seats for as low as $9 per-game for an entire season of thrilling WHL action!
2024-25 Season Seats are on sale now!
Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!
