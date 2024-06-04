Cougars to Battle Chiefs in 2024-2025 Home Opener

June 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars will open the 2024-2025 regular season on home ice against the Spokane Chiefs on Friday, September 20th at the CN Centre at 7:05 pm.

Western Hockey League clubs will begin announcing their home-opening dates for the 2023-24 WHL Regular-Season today, while the pre-season and remainder of the regular-season schedule are expected to be released at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.