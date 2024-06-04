Rockets Announce Home Opener
June 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Kelowna Rockets will open the 2024-25 regular season on home ice at Prospera Place, hosting the Portland Winterhawks on Saturday, September 21, 2024.
An on-sale date for opening night tickets will be released at a later date.
It's the third consecutive season that the two will meet in Kelowna to open the Rockets regular season schedule. Portland defeated Kelowna 6-5 in overtime on September 24, 2022 and again by the same score in overtime on September 23, 2023.
Western Hockey League clubs will begin announcing their home-opening dates for the 2023-24 WHL Regular-Season today, while the pre-season and remainder of the regular-season schedule are expected to be released at a later date.
Rockets season ticket holders have been mailed their renewal packages, if you have not received yours please contact the Rockets office.
Images from this story
|
Kelowna Rockets vs. the Portland Winterhawks
(Steve Dunsmoor)
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2024
- Americans Sign Lukasz McIsaac to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Tri-City Americans
- Pats Ink Mathis Paull - Regina Pats
- Winterhawks 2024-25 Home Opener Set for October 4 - Portland Winterhawks
- Miettinen, Smith Invited to 2024 NHL Scouting Combine - Everett Silvertips
- Rivalry Renewed: Wheat Kings to Open 2024-25 at Home against Warriors - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Tigers Face Oil Kings in 2024-25 Home Opener - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Rebels Welcome Lethbridge for 2024-25 Home Opener - Red Deer Rebels
- Warriors to Host Prince Albert for 2024-25 Home Opener - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Cougars to Battle Chiefs in 2024-2025 Home Opener - Prince George Cougars
- Silvertips to Open 2024-25 Season at Home against Vancouver - Everett Silvertips
- Hurricanes Announce 2024 Dairy Queen Home Opener - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Giants to Open 2024-25 Season on September 20 vs. Seattle - Vancouver Giants
- Oil Kings Announce 2024 Home Opener - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Americans Host Kelowna Rockets October 5 for 2024-25 Home Opener - Tri-City Americans
- Spokane Chiefs Announce 24-25 Home Opener - Spokane Chiefs
- Rockets Announce Home Opener - Kelowna Rockets
- Wenatchee Wild Announce 2024-25 Home Opener, Season Theme - Wenatchee Wild
- Victoria Royals Set to Host Tri-City Americans in 2024-25 Home Opener Weekend - Victoria Royals
- Western Hockey League Announces Home Opener Dates for 2024-25 WHL Regular Season - WHL
- Blades Sign 2009-Born Defenceman Spencer Kuntz - Saskatoon Blades
- Skinner and Oilers off to Stanley Cup Final - Swift Current Broncos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.