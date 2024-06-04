Rockets Announce Home Opener

Kelowna Rockets vs. the Portland Winterhawks

The Kelowna Rockets will open the 2024-25 regular season on home ice at Prospera Place, hosting the Portland Winterhawks on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

An on-sale date for opening night tickets will be released at a later date.

It's the third consecutive season that the two will meet in Kelowna to open the Rockets regular season schedule. Portland defeated Kelowna 6-5 in overtime on September 24, 2022 and again by the same score in overtime on September 23, 2023.

Rockets season ticket holders have been mailed their renewal packages, if you have not received yours please contact the Rockets office.

