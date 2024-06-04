Miettinen, Smith Invited to 2024 NHL Scouting Combine

June 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Silvertips forward Julius Miettinen and defenseman Tarin Smith have been invited to participate in the 2024 NHL Scouting Combine.

Miettinen, a 6-foot-3, 207-pound center, is ranked 19th on the NHL Central Scouting Service Final Rankings ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft. He posted 31 goals and 36 assists over 66 games played last season.

Smith, a 6-foot-1, 176-pound blueliner, is ranked 38th on the Final Rankings. He recorded eight goals and 36 assists in 67 games.

The combine, which runs from June 3-8, will see 100 top prospects (62 forwards, 35 defencemen and three goaltenders) undergo a final round of physical and medical assessments and interview with interested NHL clubs ahead of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

"The NHL combine is the final showcase event before the NHL draft and it's a week full of interviews, medicals and fitness testing where the players get to interact with NHL personnel and the NHL clubs get to learn as much as possible about the future stars of our game," NHL Central Scouting Director Dan Marr told NHL.com.

Participating players must complete a medical screening before taking part in fitness testing, which includes horizontal jumps, force plate vertical jumps, bench presses, pro agility test, pull ups and the Wingate Cycle Ergometer test.

Teams can schedule one-on-one interviews with athletes between June 3 and 7.

The San Jose Sharks hold the first-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, with the remaining top ten selections as follows:

2. Chicago Blackhawks

3. Anaheim Ducks

4. Columbus Blue Jackets

5. Montreal Canadiens

6. NHL Utah

7. Ottawa Senators

8. Seattle Kraken

9. Calgary Flames

10. New Jersey Devils

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nev. on June 28 and 29.

