Skinner and Oilers off to Stanley Cup Final

June 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The 2024 Stanley Cup Final will feature a Swift Current Broncos Alumnus.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner, who played for the Broncos in 2018, helped the Edmonton Oilers to their first Stanley Cup Final since 2006 after a 2-1 win on Sunday night over the Dallas Stars, winning the best-of-seven series in six games. Skinner was stellar in the game stopping 34 of 35 shots that came his way. In the series against the Stars, Skinner was 4-2-0, with a 1.91 goals-against-average, and a.923 save percentage to help lift the Oilers over the Stars and win the Western Conference.

Overall, in the playoffs, Skinner is 11-5-0 with a 2.50 goals-against-average, and a.897 save percentage with one shutout to his credit as the Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings, Vancouver Canucks, and Stars.

Stuart Skinner helped the Broncos to a WHL Championship in 2018

Skinner played just 25 regular season games for the Broncos in 2018, and another 26 in the playoffs as the Broncos went on to win the WHL Championship. Skinner had a.932 save percentage in that playoff run along with 6 shutouts and a 2.20 goals-against-average.

Skinner and the Oilers begin the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers on Saturday, June 8. You can find the full schedule here. They are looking to be the first Canadian team to win the Cup since 1993.

Lane Pederson played over 100 regular season and playoff games for the Broncos between 2015 and 2017.

Fellow Broncos Alumnus Lane Pederson is also on the Oilers playoff roster but has yet to suit up for a game.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.