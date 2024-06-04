Skinner and Oilers off to Stanley Cup Final
June 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
The 2024 Stanley Cup Final will feature a Swift Current Broncos Alumnus.
Goaltender Stuart Skinner, who played for the Broncos in 2018, helped the Edmonton Oilers to their first Stanley Cup Final since 2006 after a 2-1 win on Sunday night over the Dallas Stars, winning the best-of-seven series in six games. Skinner was stellar in the game stopping 34 of 35 shots that came his way. In the series against the Stars, Skinner was 4-2-0, with a 1.91 goals-against-average, and a.923 save percentage to help lift the Oilers over the Stars and win the Western Conference.
Overall, in the playoffs, Skinner is 11-5-0 with a 2.50 goals-against-average, and a.897 save percentage with one shutout to his credit as the Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings, Vancouver Canucks, and Stars.
Stuart Skinner helped the Broncos to a WHL Championship in 2018
Skinner played just 25 regular season games for the Broncos in 2018, and another 26 in the playoffs as the Broncos went on to win the WHL Championship. Skinner had a.932 save percentage in that playoff run along with 6 shutouts and a 2.20 goals-against-average.
Skinner and the Oilers begin the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers on Saturday, June 8. You can find the full schedule here. They are looking to be the first Canadian team to win the Cup since 1993.
Lane Pederson played over 100 regular season and playoff games for the Broncos between 2015 and 2017.
Fellow Broncos Alumnus Lane Pederson is also on the Oilers playoff roster but has yet to suit up for a game.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2024
- Americans Sign Lukasz McIsaac to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Tri-City Americans
- Pats Ink Mathis Paull - Regina Pats
- Winterhawks 2024-25 Home Opener Set for October 4 - Portland Winterhawks
- Miettinen, Smith Invited to 2024 NHL Scouting Combine - Everett Silvertips
- Rivalry Renewed: Wheat Kings to Open 2024-25 at Home against Warriors - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Tigers Face Oil Kings in 2024-25 Home Opener - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Rebels Welcome Lethbridge for 2024-25 Home Opener - Red Deer Rebels
- Warriors to Host Prince Albert for 2024-25 Home Opener - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Cougars to Battle Chiefs in 2024-2025 Home Opener - Prince George Cougars
- Silvertips to Open 2024-25 Season at Home against Vancouver - Everett Silvertips
- Hurricanes Announce 2024 Dairy Queen Home Opener - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Giants to Open 2024-25 Season on September 20 vs. Seattle - Vancouver Giants
- Oil Kings Announce 2024 Home Opener - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Americans Host Kelowna Rockets October 5 for 2024-25 Home Opener - Tri-City Americans
- Spokane Chiefs Announce 24-25 Home Opener - Spokane Chiefs
- Rockets Announce Home Opener - Kelowna Rockets
- Wenatchee Wild Announce 2024-25 Home Opener, Season Theme - Wenatchee Wild
- Victoria Royals Set to Host Tri-City Americans in 2024-25 Home Opener Weekend - Victoria Royals
- Western Hockey League Announces Home Opener Dates for 2024-25 WHL Regular Season - WHL
- Blades Sign 2009-Born Defenceman Spencer Kuntz - Saskatoon Blades
- Skinner and Oilers off to Stanley Cup Final - Swift Current Broncos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Swift Current Broncos Stories
- Skinner and Oilers off to Stanley Cup Final
- Broncos Sign Moen to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
- Broncos Select 11 Players in 2024 WHL Prospects Draft
- Broncos Acquire Picks from Medicine Hat for Ward
- Broncos Hold 17th Overall Pick in 2024 WHL Prospects Draft