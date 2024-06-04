Giants to Open 2024-25 Season on September 20 vs. Seattle

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants will open their 2024-25 Western Hockey League season at the Langley Events Centre on Friday, September 20 against the Seattle Thunderbirds at 7 p.m. PT.

The Western Hockey League announced all home openers earlier today, Tuesday, June 4.

This will be the fourth time the Giants have played the Thunderbirds in their home opener, but just the second time at the LEC.

The G-Men are 1-0-1-1 lifetime in home openers against Seattle.

Most recently, Vancouver was edged 4-3 in a shootout to begin the 2022-23 season on September 23, 2022. They also beat the Thunderbirds 3-2 on Sept. 25, 2015 and tied 4-4 back on Sept. 19, 2003 (when ties were permitted).

The 2024 WHL Preseason schedule and complete 748-game WHL Regular Season schedule for 2024-25 will be announced the week of June 24.

