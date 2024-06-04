Americans Host Kelowna Rockets October 5 for 2024-25 Home Opener

June 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, announced today that their home opener for the 2024-25 season will take place Saturday, October 5 at 6:05 when they welcome the Kelowna Rockets. It marks the first time since the 2009-10 season that the Americans will host Kelowna for their home opener.

The 2024-25 season will also be just the sixth time in the past 24 years, dating back to 2000-01, that the Americans host a non-U.S. Division opponent for their home opener. (2004 - Kamloops, 2005 - Prince Albert, 2008 - Kelowna, 2009 - Kelowna, 2022 - Edmonton.)

Tri-City will look to build on the success they've had in home openers as they hold a record of 18-6 in the first home game of the season over the past 24 years. They have also won their last four home openers.

More details of the home opener will be announced at a later date.

Individual tickets for the home opener and all games will go on sale Tuesday, August 13 at the Toyota Center Box Office and online from Ticketmaster.

2024-25 season tickets are on sale now!

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.