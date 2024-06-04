Silvertips to Open 2024-25 Season at Home against Vancouver

June 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips will begin their 2024-25 campaign on home ice at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Home Opener: Saturday, Sep. 21 vs Vancouver Giants - 6pm PT

Season tickets are currently on sale now, with new seat deposits starting as low as $50. Ask about joining a Silvertips Membership to guarantee all door giveaways throughout the season and earn access to WHL Live streaming. The full 2024-25 schedule will be released in the coming few weeks, with individual game tickets going on sale close to the start of training camp (late August).

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.