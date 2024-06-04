Silvertips to Open 2024-25 Season at Home against Vancouver
June 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips will begin their 2024-25 campaign on home ice at Angel of the Winds Arena.
Home Opener: Saturday, Sep. 21 vs Vancouver Giants - 6pm PT
Season tickets are currently on sale now, with new seat deposits starting as low as $50. Ask about joining a Silvertips Membership to guarantee all door giveaways throughout the season and earn access to WHL Live streaming. The full 2024-25 schedule will be released in the coming few weeks, with individual game tickets going on sale close to the start of training camp (late August).
