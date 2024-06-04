Rebels Welcome Lethbridge for 2024-25 Home Opener

June 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels today announced they will host the Lethbridge Hurricanes to open the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season.

The Red Deer Advocate Home Opener goes Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the Peavey Mart Centrium.

This will be the first time the Rebels open their home schedule versus Lethbridge since 2002. It also marks the first time since 2014 that the Rebels are playing someone other than the Edmonton Oil Kings in their first home game of the season.

The full schedule for the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season will be announced later this month.

