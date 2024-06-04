Americans Sign Lukasz McIsaac to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
June 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today the team has signed 2009-born defenseman Lukasz McIsaac to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. He was drafted in the third round, 47th overall, in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.
"Lukasz is a hard-nosed defenseman who possesses a high hockey IQ and leadership capabilities," said Tory. "His work ethic and compete level is contagious."
McIsaac spent the 2023-24 season with St. George's Academy's U15 team recording 17 points (5-12-17) in 26 games. He added three assists in four playoff games during the CSSHL Championships, and three assists in five games at the prestigious John Reid Bantam Tournament.
Lukasz's older brother, William, is a defenseman for the Spokane Chiefs.
McIsaac becomes the third member of the Americans' 2024 WHL Prospects Draft class to sign with the team, joining first-round pick Aden Bouchard and second-round pick Crew Martinson.
The Americans would like to welcome Lukasz and his family to the organization.
