Wednesday's WooSox-RailRiders Game Suspended in Third Inning

June 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, M.A. - Rain paused the contest between the Worcester Red Sox (29-20) and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (33-13). The delay began prior to the top of the third inning, with the WooSox holding a 2-0 lead.

After a 10-minute delay prior to the start of the game and a scoreless top of the first, Worcester began the scoring in the bottom of the inning-a frame that began with a Jarren Duran walk. After a strikeout, a groundout pushed Duran to third, and following a Johan Mieses walk, Chris Herrmann singled through the hole on the right side to put the WooSox on top.

In the second, Chad De La Guerra and Josh Ockimey walked to put two on with one out against RailRiders' starter Nick Nelson. Jarren Duran lined a ball hard up the middle that skipped off the glove of shortstop Andrew Velazquez, scoring De La Guerra to double the advantage. A pair of strikeouts ended the inning, and as the rain intensified, the tarp was pulled on to the field at 7:46 p.m.

Fans holding tickets for Wednesday's Worcester Red Sox game at Polar Park that was suspended after two innings due to rain (with the WooSox leading Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 2-0), may exchange those tickets for any remaining WooSox home game this season based on availability.

If fans have a hard ticket for Wednesday's game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange anytime starting Thursday afternoon either in person at the Polar Park box office or at WooSox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call at 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.

The WooSox and Scranton/WB will resume Wednesday's suspended game Thursday at 4:05 pm. That game will continue for 9-innings. The regularly-scheduled game will follow and that will be seven innings. Fans holding tickets for Thursday can attend both games beginning at 4:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.