Stripers Slip Past Bulls 2-1
June 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM - Bulls designated hitter Ryan Boldt bashed his fifth home run of the season, however Stripers starting pitcher Bryse Wilson fired seven shutout frames in Gwinnett's 2-1 win over Durham on Wednesday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Wilson (7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, BB, 7 K) at one point retired 12 straight batters, scattering three hits though he did not factor in the final decisions. Stripers southpaw Dylan Lee (1.0 IP, H, R, ER, K) earned the victory and Jacob Webb (1.0 IP, H, 2 K) notched his second save, while Bulls reliever Sean Poppen (1.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER) suffered the defeat.
Gwinnett grabbed the early lead with a solo homer in the third, however Boldt's blast to right in the eighth knotted the game at one. The Stripers, though, would bring across a run in the ninth to grab a 2-1 advantage. The Bulls threatened in the final frame by getting the tying run on base, yet were unable to once again even the game.
The two teams are set to face off again on Thursday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm ET. RHP Luis Patino (3-1, 2.21) is slated to toe the rubber for the Bulls, while the Stripers are expected to send RHP Kyle Wright (1-2, 3.76) to the hill. Tickets for that game and all remaining Bulls home games are now available at durhambulls.com.
