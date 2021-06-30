Twins Sign Former Saint and Assign him to Saints in an Historic First

June 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - There are many St. Paul Saints all over the baseball world. The former Independent Professional Baseball League franchise has players in the Majors, Minor Leagues, independent ball, and Mexico. There was a decent chance at some point, one of them would don the Saints uniform again, this time as a Triple-A player. That time has come as infielder Drew Stankiewicz, who played for the Saints in 2020, becomes the first ever player to wear the uniform as both an Independent and Triple-A player.

The 27-year-old switch-hitting Stankiewicz was playing in Mexico this season for Puebla where he was hitting .320 with three homers and 15 RBI in 28 games. In 97 at bats he scored 22 runs, had four doubles, a .393 on base percentage, and .454 slugging percentage.

Last season he spent 20 games with the Saints hitting .271 with a home run and five RBI. He scored 10 runs, with four doubles, a .350 on base percentage, and .371 slugging percentage.

Stankiewicz was an 11th round pick by the Phillies in 2014 out of Arizona State University. He began his career splitting time between Low-A Williamsport and Single-A Lakewood, spending 23 games at each stop. Overall, he hit .239 with one home run and 14 RBI in 46 games. In 155 at bats he scored 17 runs, with four doubles, .297 on base percentage, and a .284 slugging percentage.

In 2015, Stankiewicz began the season at High-A Clearwater playing 52 games with the Threshers before being assigned to Lakewood and finishing out the season playing 47 games for the BlueClaws. Between the two stops he hit .283 with one home run and 35 RBI in 99 games. In 375 at bats he scored 48 runs, slugged 25 doubles, two triples, a .345 on base percentage, and a .368 slugging percentage.

Stienkiewicz spent an injury plagued 2016 with Clearwater and hit .204 with a home run and 17 RBI in 53 games.

He came back strong in 2017 and was named a Florida State League All-Star hitting .263 with five home runs and 19 RBI in 54 games. In 179 at bats he scored 19 runs, had nine doubles, a triple, a .340 on base percentage, and a .408 slugging percentage. Stankiewicz was even better when promoted to Double-A Reading. He hit .302 with four home runs and 16 RBI in 53 games. In 149 at bats he scored 19 runs, had six doubles, one triple, a .392 on base percentage, and a .436 slugging percentage.

Once again Stankiewicz was banged up in 2018 and played 54 games at Reading where he hit .199 with two home runs and 14 RBI.

During his 2019 season at Double-A Akron in the Phillies organization he went 2-22 in 10 games before being released on May 28. He then signed with the American Association's Explorers where he hit .278 with five home runs and 52 RBI in 86 games. In 316 at bats he scored 50 runs, collected 15 doubles, three triples, swiped 19 bases, had a .367 on base percentage, and a .392 slugging percentage. Stankiewicz set a career high with a 10-game hitting streak from August 21-30 and scored a run in a career high nine straight from August 21-29. He also set a career high by collecting an RBI in six straight from April 26-31.

Stankiewicz was originally drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 40th round of the 2011 draft out of Gilbert (AZ) High School, but did not sign.

Stankiewicz' Dad, Andy, played seven seasons in the Major Leagues for the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Montreal Expos, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Saints now have 28 players on the roster, 15 pitchers and 13 position players with four players on the injured list.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.