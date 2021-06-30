RailRiders partner with T-Mobile for Community Home Run Derby

June 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are proud to partner with T-Mobile for the Community Home Run Derby at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 29, at PNC Field. 100 participants will have the chance to swing for the fences to win great prizes from T-Mobile and the RailRiders.

"We are looking forward to bringing this great, new event to PNC Field," said Katie Beekman, the General Manager of the RailRiders. "T-Mobile is a tremendous partner, including their support of our Hometown Heroes program and now this Community Home Run Derby. We really do think fans will have a great time with this new event and the chance to hit home runs like our RailRiders."

Registration is open to the first 20 participants in five age groups: 16-19, 20-24, 25-30, 31-35 and ages 36 & up. Each participant will receive 15 swings and a variety of targets will be placed around the field with points accrued based on distance. The top three point-winners from each category will move on to the final round. One champion will be crowned in each of the five age groups.

Hopeful participants can register now and contestants will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis based on age groupings. Visit swbrailriders.com now to register on the T-Mobile Community Home Run Derby page.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is playing in Worcester through July 4 and opens a seven-game, six-day set against the Syracuse Mets on July 6. Single-game tickets for the upcoming homestand are available now online at swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.