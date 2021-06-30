Gwinnett Stripers Award $2,500 June Grant to Impact46

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves Foundation, have awarded their $2,500 June grant to Impact46 of Lawrenceville. The faith-based nonprofit focuses on education, employment, and community development to impact communities and improve cities.

In 2020, Impact46 teamed up with community partners and the City of Lawrenceville to create the Lawrenceville Response Center to help stabilize families who had lost employment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Impact46 has assisted over 1,200 people while providing over $1 million in rental assistance to help families facing eviction and/or homelessness in Gwinnett County. The organization is committed to serving the citizens of Gwinnett County as they recover from the pandemic by focusing on stabilization services and access to livable wages.

The Stripers selected Impact46 to receive the June "Service" themed grant. The $2,500 grant will be utilized by Impact46 in its effort to launch another Response Center in a neighboring city, with the goal of assisting 150 households for up to three months each.

"We are grateful to the Gwinnett Stripers for awarding us with this grant that we will use to continue to care for families who have been impacted by Covid-19," said Jen Young, Executive Director of Impact46. "The need is still very great and we will use this grant to further our mission as we provide stabilization services to Gwinnett residents in the form of rental, employment, and nutrition assistance."

Representatives from Impact46 will receive the grant from the Stripers during the game on Saturday, July 24.

For more information on Impact46, including how you can make a donation, visit www.impact46.org.

About the Gwinnett Stripers Grant Program: The Stripers will award four $2,500 grants to different nonprofits in 2021, with each month focusing on a different category of nonprofit organizations aligning with the Atlanta Braves Foundation's pillars of "Live, Learn, Play, and Serve." The four categories are Service-oriented programs (June), Military programs (July), Youth programs (August), and Health and Wellness programs (September). Grant applications were collected through May 14. Each grant recipient will be recognized during a Stripers home game at Coolray Field in 2021.

For more information on the Grant Program and all other Stripers community initiatives, visit GoStripers.com/community.

