Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 30, 2021

Wednesday, June 30th 5:05 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (18-30) vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (26-20) Game 1/2 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #49/50 of 120 Home Game #25/26 of 60

LHP Matthew Liberatore (2-4, 4.62 ERA) vs. LHP Braxton Garrett (3-3, 5.79 ERA)

Last Time Out: The Redbirds had the series-opener against Jacksonville suspended in the bottom of the sixth inning with the game tied 1-1. The game will resume at 5:05 p.m. CT with the bases loaded and no one out for Memphis. Following the conclusion of the contest, the regularly scheduled nine-inning game will begin about 35 minutes later.

Memphis Starter: Matthew Liberatore will make his eighth start of the season for the Redbirds today. Liberatore had an interesting start last week in Toledo, allowing four runs in the first inning, but bouncing back to retire 15 of the last 16 batters he faced. Liberatore also struck out a season-high nine batters in that start. Prior to his outing in Toledo, the 21-year-old had been outstanding in June, allowing just two earned runs on eight hits in 11.1 innings of work. Liberatore is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Cardinals' organization by MLB Pipeline.

Jacksonville Starter: Braxton Garrett will make the start for the Jumbo Shrimp today. It will be his 11th appearance of the season and eighth with Jacksonville. Garrett has struggled in his last two starts with the Jumbo Shrimp, allowing 12 earned runs in eight innings, inflating his ERA from 3.28 to 5.79. The 23-year-old has made three appearances with the Miami Marlins this season and posted a 5.56 ERA in 11.1 innings of work. Garrett also made two starts with Miami in 2020. Garrett was chosen by the Marlins with the seventh overall selection in the 2016 MLB Draft out of Florence High School in Alabama. He is currently ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the Miami organization by MLB Pipeline.

Welcome to the Future: Nolan Gorman, a consensus top-three prospect in the Cardinals' system, was promoted to Memphis from Springfield on Monday afternoon. The 19th overall pick in the 2018 Draft was starring at the Double-A level, slashing .288/.354/.508 with 11 home runs and 27 RBIs in 43 games. Gorman already has a unique tie to Memphis. His childhood friend is Matthew Liberatore, the starter for the Redbirds and top pitching prospect in St. Louis' system. They grew up playing youth baseball together in suburban Phoenix.

Roster Shuffle: Monday and Tuesday brought not one, not two, not three...but EIGHT roster moves for the Redbirds. Aside from Nolan Gorman's promotion, some of the notables were the promotion of Roel Ramírez and Brandon Waddell to St. Louis, along with the release of Matt Szczur and John Nogowski being designated for assignement. A full rundown of all the roster movement can be found further in today's game notes.

A Welcome Addition: Juan Yepez has provided a boost to the Redbirds' lineup since his promotion from Double-A Springfield at the beginning of June. Over his last 17 games, Yepez is 14-46 (.304) with two home runs and seven RBIs. Yepez is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak and has appeared at first base, third base, left field, right field and designated hitter.

Wait, Who Are You?: For the first time ever, the Memphis Redbirds will play the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp this week. Jacksonville, who has been affiliated with the Marlins franchise since 2009, moved up to the Triple-A level as part of the restructuring of the Minor League this season. The city has had a minor league team each year (except for 1969) since 1962. Jacksonville's minor league team was called the Suns until after the 2016 season, when they rebranded to the Jumbo Shrimp.

