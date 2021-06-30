Bats Partner with Atrium Brewing, Launch "Bat Boy" Bats-Branded Brew

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats today announced they have partnered with local brewery, Atrium Brewing, to launch a new beer branded exclusively for the Louisville Bats. "Bat Boy" beer is a refreshing blackberry, lemonade sour that will be available for a limited time at Atrium Brewing and Louisville Slugger Field during the 2021 season.

Atrium Brewing opened in September 2020 with the goal of brewing an exciting array of beers for local beer lovers. The brewery's staff hoped to bring their passion for making beer to Louisville through a series of ever-evolving experimental and true-to-style beers.

Atrium Brewing then joined with the Louisville Bats to launch the exclusive Bat Boy brew for the 2021 baseball season.

"We opened in the middle of a pandemic, and our community's support allowed us to thrive and push through, but we still missed seeing a taproom full of Louisvillians with Atrium beers in their hands," said Donald Mahoney, Vice President and Creative Director for Atrium Brewing. "Then, the sun came out. And the taproom filled. And now to partner with the Louisville Bats - to see our friends and neighbors drinking one of our beers at Slugger Field made just for them and that stadium - it is a dream come true."

Mahoney designed the specialty can and logo for Bat Boy beer. The color scheme features a throwback theme from the RiverBats era, with a yellow-themed base color on the can, RiverBats-green for the font and beer name stamped center on the can and the retro RiverBats bat logo perched on top of the "Bat Boy" beer title.

The specially-designed canned beer will be available only at Atrium Brewing from July 5-9, while the draft beer can be purchased at Louisville Slugger Field during Bats home games for the 2021 season, beginning Friday, July 9.

The Bats are also offering a special "Craft Beer Ticket Package" which includes an outfield reserved ticket and two Atrium beers for just $19 during Friday home games. Tickets can be purchased online at BatsBaseball.com.

The Bats and Atrium Brewing are hosting a special launch party for Bat Boy beer on Monday, July 5 at Atrium Brewing beginning at 7 p.m. The launch party will feature the first opportunity to sample the beer, a raffle with a variety of prizes, live music and an appearance by Buddy Bat. All fans are invited to attend the free event.

For additional information on Atrium Brewing, contact Donald Mahoney at donald@atriumbrewing.com.

