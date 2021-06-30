Fourth of July Celebration: Indians

The sights and sounds of America's pastime come to life during our Fourth of July Celebration at Victory Field. Hot dogs sizzling, the crack of the bat and crowd cheering will have you on the edge of your seat from first pitch until the final out. Then sit back, relax and enjoy spectacular fireworks shows every night. Here's what to expect:

Celebrate the holiday with back-to-back-to-back fireworks after each game all weekend long. On July 4, enjoy Victory Field's fireworks show before the city's Annual Downtown Fireworks, all from the comfort of your seat. Due to the slight change in location of Indianapolis' Annual Downtown Fireworks, an unobstructed view of the city's fireworks show is not guaranteed.

Join in the singing of God Bless America during the seventh-inning stretch.

Stars & Stripes hats will be worn on field Sunday and are available for purchase throughout the weekend.

This is not a Kids Eat Free Sunday and postgame running of the bases will not be available for Knot Hole Kids Club members.

