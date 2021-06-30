Mets and Red Wings Postponed on Wednesday Night, Doubleheader Set for Thursday

June 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - Wednesday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Rochester Red Wings has been postponed because of rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, July 1st with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:05 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. Game two will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

Fans with tickets for Wednesday's postponed game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets game for one calendar year from Wednesday's date. Seating is subject to availability and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket office or by calling 315-474-7833.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.