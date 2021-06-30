New York Mets Infielders J.D. Davis and Jonathan Villar Join Syracuse for Rehab Assignments

SYRACUSE, NY - New York Mets infielders J.D. Davis and Jonathan Villar have joined the Syracuse Mets for Major League rehab assignments this week at NBT Bank Stadium. New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo, catcher Tomás Nido, and relief pitchers Jeurys Familia and Dellin Betances are also still with Syracuse continuing their rehab assignments.

Davis was originally placed on New York's injured list on May 3rd with a left-hand sprain. Davis played in four games with Syracuse before pausing his rehab assignment after May 22nd. In 14 games for the New York Mets this season, Davis has a .390 batting average with two home runs, three doubles and seven RBIs.

Villar was placed on New York's 10-day injured list on June 25th with a right calf strain. In 61 games with New York this year, Villar is hitting .246 with six home runs, two doubles, a triple, and 15 RBIs.

The Syracuse Mets continue a six-game series at home at NBT Bank Stadium on Wednesday against the Rochester Red Wings, the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. First pitch on Wednesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. All Syracuse home games through Sunday are at 6:35 p.m.

