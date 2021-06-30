Bethancourt Walks-Off Cubs in 10th

INDIANAPOLIS - Christian Bethancourt hit his third walk-off single in an afternoon game at Victory Field on Wednesday to clinch the Indianapolis Indians' comeback win over the Iowa Cubs, 2-1.

After stranding Iowa's automatic runner on second base in the top of the 10th inning, the Indians threatened for the win in the bottom half. With T.J. Rivera on second base, Taylor Davis placed a perfect bunt between third base and the mound to move the runner over. Bethancourt then roped a single to right field to score the winning run.

Iowa (18-29) got the scoring started early when the first three batters of the game reached base safely off Indy starter Mitch Keller. Keller escaped the inning with just one run allowed on a sacrifice fly by Michael Hermosillo to score Ian Miller.

The game remained in a 1-0 I-Cubs lead until the bottom of the seventh inning. Wilmer Difo reached base safely on a throwing error by pitcher Justin Steele to begin the inning and came around to score on a wild pitch, ground out and sacrifice fly by T.J. Rivera.

The Indians (26-23) held Iowa to just two hits in the final six innings of the game while the offense heated up. After recording just three base knocks through the first eight innings, the Indians had three hits, two in the 10th inning, for the win.

Braeden Ogle (W, 1-2) tossed two innings with just one hit allowed to hold off the Cubs offense. Ryan Meisinger (L, 1-2) entered for the 10th inning and surrendered the winning run.

The Indians and I-Cubs will face off again on Thursday night at 7:05 PM ET in the Circle City. RHP James Marvel (3-1, 4.40) is set to face RHP Cory Abbott (1-3, 5.94).

