Red Wings, Mets Postponed Wednesday

ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's Rochester Red Wings game at Syracuse has been postponed due to rain.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday, July 1 at 5:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.

This is the third postponement for the Red Wings in 2021.

Rochester returns home to begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday, July 6 against the Buffalo Bisons. Tickets are on sale for those games at RedWingsBaseball.com.

