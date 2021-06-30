Red Wings, Mets Postponed Wednesday
June 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's Rochester Red Wings game at Syracuse has been postponed due to rain.
The teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday, July 1 at 5:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.
This is the third postponement for the Red Wings in 2021.
Rochester returns home to begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday, July 6 against the Buffalo Bisons. Tickets are on sale for those games at RedWingsBaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from June 30, 2021
- Red Wings, Mets Postponed Wednesday - Rochester Red Wings
- Mets and Red Wings Postponed on Wednesday Night, Doubleheader Set for Thursday - Syracuse Mets
- Bethancourt Walks-Off Cubs in 10th - Indianapolis Indians
- I-Cubs Fall 2-1 in Extras - Iowa Cubs
- Fourth of July Celebration: Indians - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - June 30, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- RailRiders partner with T-Mobile for Community Home Run Derby - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 30, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- New York Mets Infielders J.D. Davis and Jonathan Villar Join Syracuse for Rehab Assignments - Syracuse Mets
- Bats Partner with Atrium Brewing, Launch "Bat Boy" Bats-Branded Brew - Louisville Bats
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (25-23) vs. Iowa Cubs (18-28) - Indianapolis Indians
- June 30 Game Notes: Iowa at Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Gwinnett Stripers Award $2,500 June Grant to Impact46 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Twins Sign Former Saint and Assign him to Saints in an Historic First - St. Paul Saints
- Chasers Downed in Series Opener by Seven Saints Homers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Knights Walk off with 5-4 Win in 13 Innings - Charlotte Knights
- Jumbo Shrimp and Redbirds Game Suspended on Tuesday - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Jumbo Shrimp and Redbirds Game Suspended on Tuesday - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Tuesday Night's Redbirds Game Suspended - Memphis Redbirds
- What an Opening Act; Miranda's Three-Homer, Six RBI Night Sends Saints to 15-4 Victory - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.