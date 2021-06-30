I-Cubs Fall 2-1 in Extras

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Iowa Cubs (18-29) lost their first extra-inning game by a score of 2-1 to the Indianapolis Indians (26-23), Wednesday at Victory Field.

The I-Cubs took an early 1-0 lead in the first, but would've liked more, as they had the bases loaded with nobody out. They scored the run with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly from Michael Hermosillo, but that is all they would get as Mitch Keller would notch a strikeout and ground out to end the inning.

One run of support was all Mike Hauschild needed, as he spun six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits. He got into some trouble in the fifth inning, allowing a double, hit batter and single to load the bases.

Hauschild got Cole Tucker to fly out to end the threat, and then struck out the side in the sixth to complete his quality start. He hit one batter but did not allow a free pass while striking out six.

Indianapolis scored an unearned run in the seventh against Justin Steele on a sacrifice fly from T.J. Rivera. The game stayed tied at one until the bottom of the tenth inning, when Christian Bethancourt singled in a runner from third, giving the Indians a 2-1 win.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Manuel Rodriguez made his Triple-A debut, throwing a scoreless with one hit and one strikeout.

- Justin Steele made his second major league rehab appearance with Iowa, throwing one inning. He allowed an unearned run due to his throwing error.

- Ben Leeper did it again, tossing another hitless inning. He walked one and struck out one, lowering his ERA to 0.87 on the year.

- Iowa went 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position, leaving 13 men on-base.

Iowa and Indianapolis will play the third game of six with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 pm CT tomorrow at Victory Field. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

