RailRiders Suspended at Worcester

June 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcester, MA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game at the Worcester Red Sox was suspended after two innings of play on Wednesday night due to rain. The RailRiders and Red Sox will resume play in the top of the third inning at 4:05 P.M. on Thursday, July 1, at Polar Park. Wednesday's game will be completed to a full nine innings and be followed by a seven-inning nightcap.

Worcester holds a 2-0 lead when play resumes after scoring once in the first on a Chris Herrmann RBI single and adding a run in the second on a fielding error.

Pitchers are yet to be announced.

The RailRiders series in Worcester continues through Sunday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns home on Tuesday, July 6, to begin a seven-game, six-day set against Syracuse. For tickets and promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

33-13

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.