Walleye Weekly: Friday, Star Wars Night Is. Yeesssssss.

Overall Record: 13-8-1-0, 3rd Central Division

Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Wednesday, December 4 vs. Adirondack (3-2 Loss)

Friday, December 6 vs. Brampton (6-2 Win)

Saturday, December 7 vs. Cincinnati (4-1 Loss)

Sunday, December 8 at Wheeling (5-2 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Thursday, December 12 at Indy at 7:05 p.m. (6:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230 | Fleetwood's Tap Room)

Friday, December 13 vs. Indy at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Saturday, December 14 at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m. (7:20 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230 | Fleetwood's Tap Room)

WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE

Monday, December 9 - No Practice

Tuesday, December 10 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Wednesday, December 11 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Thursday, December 12 - Game at Indy at 7:05 p.m.

Friday, December 13 - Game vs. Indy at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, December 14 - Game at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m.

Sunday, December 15 - No Practice

PLEASE NOTE: All times are subject to change. For the latest news on the team visit ToledoWalleye.com.

WALLEYE NOTES

Walleye finish four game week with a pair of wins: Toledo split its four game week with wins against Brampton and Wheeling and losses vs. Adirondack and Cincinnati. In the two wins, Toledo scored 11 goals while only finding the back of the net just three times in the two losses.

Another home game, another sellout: What is becoming the normal for every home game the Walleye saw 8.059 in the Huntington Center Saturday, which was the 7th sellout crowd of the year in eight Walleye home games. The Walleye are averaging 7,769 per contest which is second most in the ECHL. Toledo is the lone team in the ECHL to be averaging over capacity per game (104.5%).

As the offense goes: Toledo has been deadly this year when they get the offense on track. The Walleye own a record of 12-1-0 when they reach four goals in a contest.

Central dominance: The Walleye have been terrific this season inside the division sporting a record of 8-2-0 against the other teams from the Central division. That includes a perfect 3-0-0 against both Wheeling and Fort Wayne. Starting this past Saturday, Toledo is playing 17 straight games inside the division.

Three in three days ahead for Walleye: Toledo will start its three in three with a road game Thursday night in Indy. The Walleye lost the only meeting so far this year against the Fuel 4-2 on November 8 in Indy. The same two teams will match up for the first time this season in Toledo. The Walleye finish up the week with a Saturday night tilt in Cincinnati. The Cyclones took the first of the ten meetings this year last Saturday night.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (1 goal - 6 assists = 7 points)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK: Filip Larsson (1-2-0, 3.04 GAA, .886 save %)

UPCOMING WALLEYE PROMOTIONS

Friday, December 13 | Star Wars Night

Holy Obi-Wan Kenobi-- Star Wars Night returns to the Huntington Center! Fans are invited to come dressed in costume and take selfies with their favorite characters who will be roaming the concourse.

Presented by: BCAN and KISS-FM Supported by: Game Stop, Aaron's and Sony

