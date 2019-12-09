Defenseman Youds Signs Tryout Agreement with Rockford

December 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Monday that Indy Fuel defenseman Ben Youds has signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.

Youds, 31, signed with the Fuel in late October after he spent the 2018-19 season playing for RÃ¶gle BK in the Swedish Hockey League. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward has played 13 games in a Fuel uniform tallying one goal, six assists and a plus-six rating.

A native of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, Youds began his professional career with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs in 2011 splitting time between Rockford and the Toledo Walleye notching 61 points (13g, 48a) over the next two years. Following the 2012-13 season, Youds joined the Providence Bruins and the Lake Erie Monsters for three seasons garnering 54 points (13g,41a) before joining the SHL and splitting time between Leksands IF, VÃ¤xjÃ¶ Lakers HC and RÃ¶gle BK between 2016-19 tallying 46 points (4g,32a).

Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.