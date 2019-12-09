'Blades Weekly: Teddy Bear Toss Highlights Start of Long Homestand

ESTERO, Fla. - Heading into their third straight three-game week, the Florida Everblades prepare for another midweek test against the Jacksonville Icemen before starting a season-high seven-game homestand with a two-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday and Saturday.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Dec. 4 | at Jacksonville Icemen - L, 2-3 (SO)

Blake Winiecki and Ben Masella both potted goals to help Florida earn a point in the final game of a four-game road trip. Jacksonville won a six-round shootout, the 'Blades longest shootout since the 2017-18 season, to pick up the extra standings point. Full recap

Dec. 6 | vs. South Carolina Stingrays - L, 0-2

In Florida's third straight home game against South Carolina, Stingrays netminder Parker Milner stopped all 22 shots he faced to lead his team to the win in the series opener. Full recap

Dec. 7 | vs. South Carolina Stingrays - W, 3-2 (OT)

Trailing by two with less than three minutes to play, Florida scored twice in just 85 seconds to force overtime. Justin Auger then scored with 1:18 left in the extra session to give the 'Blades the win. Full recap

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Dec. 11 | at Jacksonville Icemen | 7 p.m. - Veterans Memorial Arena

Dec. 13 | vs. Kansas City Mavericks | 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

Dec. 14 | vs. Kansas City Mavericks | 7 p.m. - Hertz Arena

'BLADES BIOS

Justin Auger scored his fourth career ECHL game-winning goal, the second overtime tally of his career, in Saturday's win over South Carolina.

Jeremy Dehner had an individual season-high three assists on Saturday to match the team-high for assists and points in a game this season.

Defenseman Logan Roe notched the game-tying goal on Saturday to get within one tally of his career-high of seven goals, which he posted in the 2017-18 campaign.

Blake Winiecki picked up his fourth multi-point game of the season on Saturday (1g-1a) and increased his team-leading goal total to 12 tallies.

QUICK HITS

After being shutout for 216 minutes, eight seconds over four home games, Florida scored twice in just 85 seconds against South Carolina on Saturday to force overtime.

Florida scored its latest goal to tie a game in the last two seasons on Saturday, as Logan Roe found the back of the net with only 1:27 left in regulation to force overtime. The 'Blades next-latest goal to tie a game came with 1:28 left in the third period in an eventual 6-5 overtime win over Orlando on Dec. 22, 2018.

The Everblades have scored nine goals in the final five minutes of regulation this year, and seven of those tallies have been non-empty-net scores.

Florida has come from behind in 10 of its 13 wins and has answered multiple-goal deficits in three games. Saturday was the fifth time this season that Florida has won a game when trailing in the third period.

TEAM STATISTICS

Overall record: 13-7-1-2

Home record: 6-4-0-0

Road record: 7-3-1-2

Last week's record: 1-1-0-1

Last 10 games: 4-3-1-2

Division standings: 2nd

Conference standings: 5th

League standings: 9th

'BLADES LEADERS

G: Blake Winiecki (12)

A: John McCarron/Ben Masella (14)

PTS: Winiecki (20)

+/-: Logan Roe (+16)

SH: J. McCarron (84)

Goals-against average: Ken Appleby (2.32)

Save percentage: Cam Johnson (.914)

Wins: Appleby (8)

RANKS

Blake Winiecki leads the ECHL with two shootout goals.

Logan Roe is second overall in the ECHL and first among defensemen with a plus-minus rating of +16.

Roe is tied for the ECHL lead among defensemen with six goals.

Roe (17 pts.) is tied for fifth among league defensemen in scoring, while Ben Masella (16 pts.) is tied for seventh.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

239 Friday (Dec. 13) - Score on a great deal with two Terrace level tickets and two build your own nachos for just $39! Additionally, the 'Blades will give away two $500 gift certificates to the Diamond District on Dec. 13. Fans can enter to win by purchasing a 239 package or by texting in the codeword at the game.

Skate with Santa (Dec. 14) - Join the 'Blades for a Southwest Florida holiday tradition - Teddy Bear Toss pres. by Synovus and Animal Refuge Center! When the 'Blades score their first goal of the game, fans throw their stuffed animals onto the ice. All stuffed animals will be donated to local children for the holiday season. The 'Blades will wear special jerseys with proceeds benefitting ARC.

EVERBLADES 2019-20 BROADCAST INFORMATION

Catch all the exciting action of Everblades hockey on WJBX News, Talk & More on 101.5 FM, 104.3 FM, 770 AM on the radio waves, or listen for FREE online.

Fans can also watch the games on a subscription basis on ECHL.TV.

Blades 365 Memberships are still on sale for the 2019-20 season! Get great seat locations, big savings and exclusive year-round experiences with a full season, 24-game or 12-game Blades 365 Membership!

