Thunder Weekly, December 9

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita faced the Tulsa Oilers and Kansas City Mavericks this past week. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, December 6

Wichita at Kansas City, 4-1 L recap

Saturday, December 7

Tulsa at Wichita, 4-2 W recap

Sunday, December 8

Kansas City at Wichita, 4-1 W recap

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Tuesday, December 10

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Friday, December 13

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, December 14

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Sunday, December 15

Wichita at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

WICHITA

HOME: 8-4-3-0

AWAY: 3-4-2-0

OVERALL: 11-8-5-0

Last 10: 3-5-2-0

Streak: 2-0-0-0

Rank: 4th, Mountain Division, 27 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Beau Starrett, Chris Crane, 9

Assists: Patrik Parkkonen, 14

Points: Beau Starrett, Chris Crane, 17

+/-: Peter Crinella, +7

PIM: Spencer Dorowicz, 44

LAST WEEK -

Friday, December 6 at Kansas City, 4-1 L

Kansas City raced out to a 3-0 lead with goals from Ryan Galt, David Dziurzynski and Tad Kozun. Beau Starrett cut it to two at 8:39 of the second. The Mavericks added an empty-netter from former Thunder forward Ryan Van Stralen to end the scoring.

Saturday, December 7 vs. Tulsa, 4-2 W

After a scoreless first period, Peter Crinella found the back of the net to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Jack Kopacka tied it just a minute later. Patrik Parkkonen gave Wichita the lead for good with two minutes left in the second. Stefan Fournier and Ostap Safin iced it with third-period goals for the 4-2 win.

Sunday, December 8 vs. Kansas City, 4-1 W

Wichita ended a mini-skid against Kansas City on Sunday night, winning 4-1. The Mavericks had taken the previous three meetings in the season-series. Fabrizio Ricci started a big second frame for the Thunder as he scored just two minutes into the period. Stefan Fournier and Billy Exell found the net to make it 3-0. The Mavericks cut the lead to 3-1 with a goal from Zach Osburn. Patrik Parkkonen connected on an empty-net goal to make it 4-1.

GILLY GILLY - Mitch Gillam came back for the first time since leaving last Saturday's game and earned two wins this weekend . He leads the league in minutes played (1048), saves (602) and is tied for fourth with 9 wins.

PARKING LOT - Patrik Parkkonen has been consistent on the blue line for the Thunder. He scored his first goal in a Thunder uniform on Saturday and added an empty-net goal on Sunday. He has points in three-straight games. Parkkonen is tied for 7th in points by a defensemen and tied for 4th in assists by a blueliner.

WELCOME BACK - Chris Crane returned to the line-up and had an interesting weekend. He played nine minutes of Friday's game before being assessed a five-minute cross checking major and a game misconduct. He finished the night with 15 penalty minutes, which is a new season-high for a Thunder player in a game. He then added three assists in the next two games. Crane is six games from appearing in his 300th ECHL game, three assists from 100 ECHL helpers and two points from 200 ECHL points.

NEARING 100 - Stefan Fournier had a solid weekend for the Thunder. He had goals in back-to-back games and added an assist on Saturday night. He finished with a team-high seven shots on Sunday. Fournier is nearing 100 ECHL points as he currently has 76.

MILESTONES - Bruce Ramsay is approaching two milestones. He has coached in 788 pro games and is just seven wins from 400 in his career.

BACK-TO-BACK - Wichita won back-to-back games this weekend, which is the first time the Thunder have done that since November 13. It was also the first back-to-back wins at home since November 6.

KILLING IT OFF - The Thunder killed off all 12 penalties they faced this weekend. Prior to that feat, the Thunder had given up a power play goal in nine of their last 10 games.

THUNDERBOLTS... Chris Crane is sixth in the league with 4 power play goals...Stefan Fournier is tied for third with 4 game-winning goals...Wichita is 9-2-2-0 when scoring first...Wichita is 5-2-2-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 7-0-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-6-3 when trailing after one...Wichita is 5-0-5-0 in one-goal games...

